WRPD’s Operation Clear the Animal Control Kennels underway

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Operation ‘Clear the Animal Control Kennels’ is taking place at the West Richland Police Department (WRPD). According to the WRPD, they can’t take any more dogs until the kennels are cleared.
There are little dogs and big dogs, all currently being cared for by fosters. The biggest problem is that they weren’t supposed to be in the long-term care of the department, but it’s necessary because local, and even shelters statewide are at capacity.
Officer Marissa Adamson, Animal and Code Compliance Officer with the WRPD said there is usually a 24-hour hold on a dog before it’s transferred to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. Because they’re full, the department has to take control.
There are too many dogs right now, which means instead of attention going to animal abuse cases, or other very serious issues, friendly strays are in the kennels.
Officer Adamson said it’s never been like this. Some dogs have been in their care for more than two months. Usually, it’s only for a couple of days. Fosters have come through to help out, but the department needs long-term housing for the dogs.
These are some of the dogs held by the West Richland Police Department.
Otto is a two-year-old Shiatzu. He was a found dog brought into the department. He is a very tiny, and very friendly little dog.
Nexie has been with the department for about two months. She’s a lab mix, about a year old and is friendly with everyone. The WRPD is in communication with a Seattle shelter to possibly take her in. Someone locally could give her a home.
Roscoe is a Cane Corso, a large 4-year-old dog who’s good with other big dogs. He’s less okay with smaller animals, like cats, birds and squirrels. According to the West Richland Facebook post about him, he would be a good choice for a guard dog! Roscoe’s foster has been taking care of him for two months now, sharpening his good house behaviors, but they cannot keep him long-term.
If you are interested in making any of these dogs your pet, call Officer Marissa Adamson at 509-967-7112.
The department is also in need of dog food and other items to take care of the dogs that come through the kennels.
“We always take food donations. That’s a big one,” said Officer Adamson. “The one thing that I want to let the community know is just keep your dogs contained. That is the start of it. So animal control can handle the neglected, the abuse, the ones that need help. That way our shelters are not full of these friendly strays. Really try to keep your dogs contained.”
