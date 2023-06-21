Paris (CNN) — Pharrell Williams’ debut as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton was nothing short of spectacular, heralding a new era for the storied French fashion house.

The American polymath, whose appointment was announced in February, closed down the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris on Tuesday, where the show was held at sunset with a full orchestra, gospel choir and over 70 looks modeled by some familiar faces including designer Stefano Pilati and Pusha T and No Malice of the hip-hop duo Clipse.