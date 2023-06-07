(CNN) — Archaeologists in Spain have discovered prehistoric paintings in hard-to-reach caves in the east of the country using drone technology.

The use of drones allowed researchers to quickly gather evidence of previously unseen cave paintings dating from 5,000- 7,500 years ago, according to a statement from the team at the University of Alicante, Spain. The archaeologists’ findings were published in the Spanish scientific journal Lucentum last month.