RICHLAND, Wash. -- Brandon Hoff and his wife, Ana, love coffee.
"We've always been passionate about coffee, we love - we've drank coffee our whole adult lives," he said.
So last July, they finally took the plunge and started their business PNW Coffee Club, something they had dreamed about for years.
"We partner with one roaster each month, all from different locations from roasters in the northwest," Hoff explained.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Brandon said the region boasts the best roasted beans in the business.
"We know the pride that people take living in the Pacific Northwest, specialty coffee has it's roots here -- PNW is huge about supporting small business," he said.
Not only do the Hoffs want to ensure your coffee is always stocked, they also want to expose coffee drinkers to tastes that aren't available in their region.
"You don't have to worry about it, your coffee's at your door as soon as you run out. That was a key driver, and for the roaster side too, a lot of their customers are solely in - you know, if they're based in Portland, they're in Portland. It's an opportunity to get their coffee into new homes," Hoff explained.
The Hoffs taste every coffee that's a part of the subscription box.
"For one, look for a small business roaster and we only purchase specialty coffee from coffee roasters - it's the highest quality beans that you can get," Hoff said they don't skimp on taste, "it'll say create your subscription you go through and select what type of roast you want, light medium or dark, you select if you want whole bean or ground coffee and then how many bags you want one or two, and then how often you want it delivered," he explained their subscription process.
With a toddler, newborn and growing business, the Hoffs are busy.
But despite the late nights spent working, Brandon hopes it's a learning opportunity for his kids.
"There's always going to be a reason not to do something and if that something is starting a business whatever that dream is, stop thinking of a reason why not, just go for it."
You can find PNW Coffee Club online; their anniversary is coming up in July which will include special deals and a giveaway.
