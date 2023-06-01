(CNN) — For more than 50 years, the famously passionate and long-lasting marriage between actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward entranced Hollywood during its “Golden Age.”

Now, a menagerie of more than 300 items that they accumulated during that time is back in the public eye at a Sotheby’s auction this week, with everything from Woodward’s wedding dress to engraved Rolex watches and quirky furniture available.