Seoul/ Hong Kong (CNN) — A 19-year-old Korean man tried to open a plane door mid-flight after complaining that he felt “pressure” on his chest, but luckily, the cabin crew stopped him.

The passenger, who was on a red-eye flight from Cebu in the Philippines to Seoul, South Korea, was acting strangely about an hour into the flight, so he was moved to the front row of the plane close to the exit door where staff could monitor him, officials from Jeju Airlines said.