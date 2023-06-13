(CNN) — Decked out in specially designed “spacesuits,” a group of artists has been going from neighborhood to neighborhood in Kenya’s capital, rewilding the city with tree seedlings and seed balls. It’s part of the “Nairobi Space Station,” project which aims to effect what its artists describe as “hyperlocal” change; its name is a wry comment on the controversial efforts of billionaires wanting to create settlements on the Moon or Mars at a time when Earth itself is in dire need of support.

Led by Nairobi-based art collective Kairos Futura, the ambition of the project – which began in March – was to use collaborations with local artists, designers, scientists and environmentalists to imagine the city’s future and support sustainable change. Kairos Futura blurs lines between art, design, community building and environmental activism, and has already carried out its “Space Station” projects in Lamu, Kenya, as well as Aspen, Colorado in the US (where one of its members grew up).