A Philadelphia restaurant with an eight-course tasting menu, a Haitian restaurant in the Pacific Northwest and a chef who focuses on a sustainable menu of oysters and wild vegetables in Washington, D.C., were three of the big winners at the 2023 James Beard Awards, widely considered the Oscars of the food world.

The awards were broadcast Monday night from the Lyric Opera of Chicago on livestream via the website Eater. The awards have been presented in the Windy City since 2015 and are set to remain there through 2027.