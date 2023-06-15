(CNN) — In sun-dappled scenes shot across the German countryside, boys and girls in navy Scout uniforms hike through the woods, pitch tents and lay on the grass under open skies. They wear striped kerchiefs and frayed patches of their national flag. In quiet moments, girls clasp hands and recline against one another; one Scout erupts in laughter as she holds another’s foot to be mercilessly tickled.

Taken by the German photographer Stephan Lucka, the images, “Das Gefühl, das nur wir kennen,” or “The feeling, that only we know,” are saturated in coming-of-age nostalgia for anyone who relished in a sense of freedom in the outdoors.