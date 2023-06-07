(CNN) — When the golden light of the evening sun slants long across a vineyard’s even green rows and dances upon your glass as you sip wine on the terrace, it’s easy to embrace the importance of terroir.

That’s the special character a wine earns from its environmental conditions, particularly soil and climate. From Portugal’s Douro region to California’s Napa Valley, there are many destinations around the world celebrated for their stunning landscapes, temperate climes and delicious wines.