This man is traveling the world on non-motorized transport

(CNN) — This summer, Canadian firefighter Markus Pukonen is due to arrive back in his home city of Toronto, seven years after beginning an epic quest to circumnavigate the world using just his “muscles and some wind.”

During that time, the adventurer will have walked, canoed, kayaked, cycled, tricycled, skied, rowed, trimaraned, rafted, sailed and stand-up paddleboarded his way across 29 countries in support of a sustainable world future.