Capannuccia (CNN) — If stealth wealth and craft-core have united fashion’s latest style tribes through a quiet-luxury lens, then Fendi’s latest moniker shows it’s a trend that has legs. Step forward the “corporate artisan”, star of the Italian fashion house’s SS24 show on Thursday night and proposed pin-up for next season.

Part technical-whizz, part traditional tool-master, the handle speaks to the modern-day creative, said Artistic Director Silvia Venturini Fendi in a pre-show preview with CNN. Fendi also wanted to celebrate the relationship between “man and the machine” and their mutually complementary output.