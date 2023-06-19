(CNN) — The countdown to this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival is on; the stages are built, headliners are on their way and some 200,000 people are expected to attend.

Now a global juggernaut, the festival has changed unrecognizably since the summer solstice of 1971 when the first Glastonbury Fair, as it was then known (and prior to that, the “Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival”), opened its gate — singular — and 12,000 revelers paid nothing at all to see acts including David Bowie and Fairport Convention.