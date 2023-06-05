Vienna finds off-kilter solution to controversy over statue of antisemitic mayor

The future of the statue, which has been repeatedly defaced, has been hotly debated in Vienna.

 JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — A statue of an antisemitic politician who is said to have inspired Adolf Hitler is to be tilted 3.5 degrees to the right.

The monument to Karl Lueger, situated in Dr. Karl Lueger Platz in the center of Vienna, has long been a subject of fierce debate in the Austrian capital.