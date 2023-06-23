Bubbly Boba Grand Opening - June 23, 2023
Morgan Huff - KAPP KVEW

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- With the help of tea, tapioca pearls and bigfoot, 'the Bubbly Boba' in Kennewick had its grand opening on Friday.

The celebration will continue on Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.