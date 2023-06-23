KENNEWICK, Wash. -- With the help of tea, tapioca pearls and bigfoot, 'the Bubbly Boba' in Kennewick had its grand opening on Friday.
The celebration will continue on Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
After being in a soft open since early May, Amanda LaFollette and Brandon Fisher decided to hold off on having an officially open until the wants of the community were met.
Brandon Fisher, co-owner, expressed his excitement, stating "We decided to look at other options and boba was one of them. I thought that was a good idea and since there's not very many local boba shops here in the Tri-Cities, that we decided to put our foot in the race and go for it."
The endless combinations of flavored syrups, types of milk tea or even popping pearls verse tapioca pearls will keep visitors coming back for more. Especially, when Bubbly Boba is committed to keeping them happy.
Over the weekend, Bubbly Boba will be giving out more than $100 in gift cards and goodie bags while supplies lasts.
Fisher went on to say both him and his partner, LaFollette, wanted the space to be welcoming to everyone. With a chalkboard wall to draw on for kids or a caffeinated drink, everyone will find something to their liking.
The Bubbly Boba is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.
