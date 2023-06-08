(CNN) — It was the summer of 1989. Hong Kong’s humidity – already oppressive – was intensified in the dark, maze-like alleyways of an unruly enclave known as Kowloon Walled City. Then the most densely populated place on Earth, its buildings were packed together so tightly that barely a slither of sky was visible from the ground.

Searching for a moment of respite from the heat and chaos below, photographer Greg Girard found himself on the roof of one of the enclave’s many illegally-built high-rises among a tangled thicket of television antennas.