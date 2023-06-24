(CNN) — The world’s ceaseless fascination with the Titanic disaster resulted in fresh tragedy this week when five people were killed by the “catastrophic implosion” of a submersible bound for the ship’s final resting place.

Titanic is just one of many wrecks lying in the deep and hostile waters of the Atlantic. The roiling ocean lays claim to many more maritime calamities than the iceberg collision that sank Titanic and resulted in the deaths of 1,517 people on the ship’s maiden voyage in 1912.