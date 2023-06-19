(CNN) — When Ingrid Newkirk co-founded People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in 1980, fur was a status symbol. “Everyone aspired to have a fur,” Newkirk recalled. “But that’s all gone now.”

PETA has played a significant role in that shift, blending aggressive protest tactics — including throwing red paint — with media campaigns and corporate engagement to drag the fashion industry away from its use of fur.