Lifetime Dental Care in Richland offers free dental care to Veterans

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — Lifetime Dental Care in Richland is honoring Veterans and providing “free basic dental care” to Tri-City area Veterans on Saturday, March 12th, from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release, this is the 6th Annual Thank a Vet Day at the office located next to Walmart on Queensgate Drive in Richland.

In 2022, Lifetime Dental Care said the team served more than 35 Veterans by donating $25,000 in free dentistry.

Naval Veteran Dr. Michael Breier and his wife Camie said they wanted to give back to the community they grew up in and honor those who have served our country.

“We’ve been very fortunate that our practice has grown considerably over the years. We’ve been blessed to have a great team with big hearts and enthusiasm who believe in paying it forward with their skills. We all felt that supporting our veterans is the least we could do to honor them for the freedom we all enjoy.” Dr. Michael Breier

There are limited available spots, and if you are a Veteran and interested, call 509 628-1144 to schedule an appointment.

Lifetime Dental Care in Richland

Saturday, March 12, 2022

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2469 Queensgate Drive Richland, WA 99352

509-628-1144

