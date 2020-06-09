Light rain showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Grab your umbrella out the door this morning with a warm front bringing scattered rain showers to the area. On and off rain showers will continue through 3 or 4PM today before drying out. Look for a little sunshine returning this evening before the sunsets. Winds today will be much lighter, but look for slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Back to sunshine and warmer temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the low 80’s. A few more clouds and a stray shower Thursday. Thunderstorm chances increase Friday afternoon and evening.