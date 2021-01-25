Light snow showers continue Monday morning -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Scattered light snow showers continue this morning from the Tri-Cities into the foothills of the Blues. Roads are icy and slick, so give yourself extra time for the commute to work. We will slowly see improvements today with a little sunshine returning by afternoon. Staying cold and below average with highs in the upper 30’s.

Freezing fog is possible early Tuesday morning. Quiet during the daytime with more winter weather set to move in by Tuesday night. Snow and a wintry mix possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Expect another slick commute to work on Wednesday morning. Drying out by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.