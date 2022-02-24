Light snow will continue through the mid-morning, dry and cold this afternoon -Briana

Watch for ice tonight through Friday morning after Thursday morning's snow event.
Morning Snow

Watch for ice and snow on the Thursday morning commute! An overnight snow event will continue to bring light snow to Eastern Washington and Oregon through the mid-morning hours.

Up to a half inch is still possible in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Hermiston and Pendleton. Lighter amounts to the west through the Yakima and Kittitas valleys where conditions are starting to dry out.

Richland Cam

Temperatures remain close to or well below freezing over the next 24 hours. Watch for ice once again overnight through tomorrow. Otherwise, drying overnight.

Morning Snow

 

