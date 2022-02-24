Light snow will continue through the mid-morning, dry and cold this afternoon -Briana

Watch for ice and snow on the Thursday morning commute! An overnight snow event will continue to bring light snow to Eastern Washington and Oregon through the mid-morning hours.

Up to a half inch is still possible in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Hermiston and Pendleton. Lighter amounts to the west through the Yakima and Kittitas valleys where conditions are starting to dry out.

WATCH FOR ICE! An overnight snow event will bring up to another half inch of snow through the morning commute. It looks like there are major delays right now on interstates and bridges connecting Kennewick and Pasco. Please use caution! Drive for winter conditions. #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/4AorvERFTY — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) February 24, 2022

#thursdaymorning Another round of snow for eastern Washington…Here are a couple tips: ✅ Clear all your windows

✅ Reduce your speed

✅ Increase your following distance

✅ Activate all the lights on your car

✅ Drive in the right lanes if you are moving slow pic.twitter.com/OyecE0hrMA — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 24, 2022

Temperatures remain close to or well below freezing over the next 24 hours. Watch for ice once again overnight through tomorrow. Otherwise, drying overnight.

