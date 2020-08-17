Lightning causes 25,000-acre wildfire at Yakima Training Center, officials say

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy of Q13 News

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A lightning strike sparked a wildfire Sunday evening that has burned at least 25,000 acres at the Yakima Training Center (YTC), according to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Yakima Ridge and Taylor Pond at the southernmost point to Alkali Canyon. It’s about 5% contained as of Monday at 1 p.m.

Fire spokesman Ben Shearer tells KAPP-KVEW no structures or YTC facilities are threatened at this time. He says a level 3 “go now” evacuation notice is in place for residents of Wanapum Dam Village.

Local government and YTC officials are recommending Wanapum Tribe members living in the immediate area southeast of YTC evacuate to the east side of the Columbia River.

Ground crews from YTC fought the fire overnight. They’ve since been reinforced by airborne firefighting assets, which are now dropping water on the fire. Firefighters and equipment from nearby agencies are helping fight the wildfire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

