Lightning fires reported in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
Smokejumpers, local ranger district fire crews checked on at least 8 fire reports Friday
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Lightning strikes in north-central Washington touched off several fires that have the potential to spread and to send smoke to other parts of the state.
The U.S. Forest Service – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest reports “smokejumpers and local ranger district fire crews have responded to eight fire reports today, and aerial reconnaissance is ongoing to check on additional reports of smoke following a lightning storm that came through the northern portion of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Thursday evening.”
A couple of the starts near Stehekin in Chelan County were estimated at 1/10 acre in size and 400 yards apart in very steep, rugged terrain near Blackberry Creek.
The forest service also listed a half-dozen other wildfire/smoke reports in the Upper Methow Valley:
- Lower Driveway: 1/10 acre in size, 4 miles northwest of Mazama
- Driveway Butte: 7 miles northwest of Mazama
- Goat (near Goat Wall): 3 miles northwest of Mazama
- Virginia Ridge: 4.5 miles west of Winthrop
- Cedar Creek: 3 miles southwest of Mazama
- Early Winters
“Smoke checks” were performed on all; for some, fire crews have been assigned.
MONITOR THE SMOKE: Washington Smoke Blog
“With the wind on Saturday, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2PM until 11PM Saturday. The wind combined with very low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions,” KAPP-KVEW Chief Meteorologist Kristin Walls reported.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory in place for the weekend
“As hot and dry weather conditions continue, more lightning-caused ‘sleeper’ or ‘holdover’ fires may become visible. Firefighters will respond to new fires as they are located,” the U.S. Forest Service – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest reported.
Campfires are banned throughout the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Smoke is also infiltrating our region from the Asotin Complex Fires:
We’ll have areas of smoke coming and going in WA this weekend, as fires near Asotin put air quality in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range in SE WA, while fires in BC may produce areas of moderate air quality in N Central WA. https://t.co/Y6142xszBF pic.twitter.com/CDLId5iHOh
— WA Department of Ecology (@EcologyWA) July 9, 2021
