Lil’ Firehouse Coffee offering $1,000 gift card to 1 millionth customer

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — The pandemic has taken a toll on many businesses, but even with staffing and product shortages, one local business is celebrating its 1-millionth customer.

Li’l Firehouse Coffee was started in Kennewick nearly eight years ago by a Hanford firefighter and his wife. The business supports firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and nurses; intertwining terminology from emergency response professions into their product line.

“We’re locally owned,” said Julia Pippins, Regional Manager for Lil’ Firehouse Coffee. “All of our product is locally bought from [the] Tri-Cities and Yakima area. It’s just grown tremendously.”

The coffee stand announced on Tuesday that they were expecting their millionth customer soon. Management says they expect that customer to be sometime in mid-March, but sales have picked up since they announced that the millionth customer will win a $1,000 gift card.

“Hitting a million customers is a pretty big deal, especially for a family-owned business,” Pippins said. “[The owner] throughout the number and we all agreed on it. We kind of just went from there with the idea.”

The millionth customer can purchase from either the Kennewick or Richland location to win. The gift card can also be used at both locations.

“We appreciate all the love, all the support that we’ve gotten throughout the 8 years,” Pippins said.

