Lingering showers, a bit breezy New Year’s Eve -Kristin

Happy New Year’s Eve!

A few rain showers continue out the door this morning from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills. Also, freezing fog has developed around the Yakima Valley with visibility less than 1 mile with icy spots. The wet weather will move out by lunchtime into the afternoon with a little sunshine popping out. Look for highs today in the low to mid 40’s. It will be a bit breezy with gusts at times 20 to 25 MPH, especially along the foothills of the Blues.

Winter weather and snow continues in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Cascades and eastern slopes until 10AM this morning with an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Blues until 3PM this afternoon with an additional 6 to 8 inches of snow possible. If traveling the first half of the day today, there will still be travel restrictions – check pass reports!

New Year’s Day will feature more clouds than sunshine. After a rain shower early in the morning, most of the daytime will be dry. A few more spotty rain showers will move in after 5PM.

This weekend will be mild with highs in the low 50’s both Saturday and Sunday. Another chance of wet weather developing by Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be drier with sunshine returning, but it will be a breezy day.