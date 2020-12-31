Liquor and Cannabis Board votes to suspend liquor license of two Tri-City businesses

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Kimo’s Sportsbar and Koko’s Bartini are in jeopardy of losing their liquor license after the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board voted on Tuesday to suspend their license for 180 days if they do not comply with state rules.

“The board met and reviewed each of the cases and voted to issue a 180 day suspension,” said board communications consultant Julie Graham.

Graham told KAPP-KVEW the board gave each business 24 hours to change their mind and comply with state rules.

Kimo’s and Koko’s received numerous complaints about violating COVID-19 restrictions.

“Since November first, Kimo’s has received 57 complaints, and Koko’s has 143,” said Graham.

Graham says the board will verify on Wednesday whether or not the businesses are complying.

Kimo’s Sportsbar has a sign attached to their front door stating they will be closed on Wednesday until further notice.

Meanwhile, Koko’s Bartini posted on Facebook that they would be open Wednesday evening.

KAPP-KVEW attempted to reach out to both businesses on Wednesday, but could not get ahold of them.

