List of essential workers in Washington state

On March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all nonessential businesses statewide to close by Wednesday night unless employees can work from home.

Those businesses must stay closed until April 6 as part of a two-week executive order for all Washingtonians to stay home in order to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

That leaves many Washingtonians asking what qualifies as an “essential” business and whether or not they need to go to work while the order is in effect.

People who qualify as essential workers include those working in the following sectors:

Healthcare

Emergency services

Food and agriculture

Energy

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Other community-based government operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical

Defense industrial base

