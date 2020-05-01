Little League World Series 2020 canceled

The Little League World Series for 2020 was canceled Thursday, April 30.

With every professional sporting event being postponed or canceled, Little League International made a decision Thursday to cancel the Little League World Series this summer. It will be the first year without a LLWS since the tournament began in 1947.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its World Series and Region Tournaments for first time in organization history; commits approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues.

The President and CEO of Little League baseball, Steven D. Keener said the decision was made after “exhausting all possible options.”

This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events. We came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

Despite the international tournament and all regional tournaments being canceled, Little League International also made it clear in their statement that they will contribute over $1.2 million in support to local leagues.

The cancellation includes 82 regional tournaments and all of their corresponding World Series events.

The 2020 MLB Little League Classic that was supposed to happen Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles is also canceled. That event is rescheduled for 2021.

Little League has canceled the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments: https://t.co/rXGZk9h8pk #LLWS pic.twitter.com/hy43FNLiLD — Little League (@LittleLeague) April 30, 2020

