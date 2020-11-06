Live at 1: Gov. Kate Brown on COVID-19, Portland “peace” plan

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown plans to speak to reporters about Oregon’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Oregon Health Authority officials will join her.

The governor made the announcement Friday morning, hours before extending an executive order “to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland this weekend.”

The order to “create a joint incident command structure for public safety,” which had been set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday, has been extended until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Gov. Brown has called for Oregonians to express themselves peacefully. You can watch today’s 1 p.m. news conference here.