Live at 1: President Trump set to speak on COVID-19 vaccine effort

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to speak live Friday at 1 p.m. from the White House. You can watch his remarks here and below.

The president is expected to deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed, the effort to quickly and safely get a coronavirus vaccine to market.

President Trump’s remarks from the Rose Garden will be the first time he addresses the White House press corps in more than a week.

ABC News projected Friday that President Trump will win the state of North Carolina and Joe Biden will win the state of Georgia.

With the most recent projections of Arizona and Georgia for Biden, and North Carolina and Alaska for President Trump, ABC News has now projected winners in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

The final projected Electoral College tally is 306 for Biden, 232 for President Trump.