Biden: ‘Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier’

1 P.M. UPDATE:

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke about the economy, the pandemic and the presidential transition Monday from Delaware:

“We’re going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier. That requires sparing no effort to fight COVID,” said President-elect Biden.

“Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can start to build back better than before.”

After listing some of the many impacts the pandemic has had on the economy, Vice President-elect Harris pledged to take quick action.

“The president-elect and I are hitting the ground running” said Vice President-elect Harris. “We don’t have a moment to waste.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is set to speak Monday at 10:45 a.m.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the economy at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, ABC News reports.