Live at 10a: Tri-Cities COVID-19 news conference

Public health and hospital officials to discuss COVID-19 response and readiness
Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Matt Van Slyke
Evert Nelson

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton-Franklin Health District and leaders at local hospitals plan to address on Friday the pandemic and recent surge in local cases.

A news conference will take place Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.; KAPP-KVEW Local News will air it live on TV and on KAPP-KVEW+, our digital streaming service.

Expect details from health officials on what they say you and your family should be doing during and beyond Thanksgiving.

The planned update on the progression of disease activity locally and its impact on hospitals and health care workers will feature local hospital CEOs and health officer Dr. Amy Person.