Gov. Inslee speaks about COVID-19 exposure tool ‘WA Notify’

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s governor says the state has a new tool you can use to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Watch the video feed above as he addresses Washingtonians Monday from Olympia.

The app is called WA Notify and it’s described as a “simple, anonymous exposure notification tool” for your smartphone that will alert you if you’ve spent time near another WA Notify user who later tests positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Jay Inslee held a news conference with Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman and University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce.

WA Notify is free, said to be “secure, private and anonymous,” and can be enabled in iPhone settings or downloaded as an app from the Google Play Store for Android phones.