Live at 2:30: Gov. Inslee on travel from abroad, including the UK

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: Gov. Inslee announces travel restrictions amid new virus strain abroad

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will address media Monday to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 concerning travel from abroad, including the United Kingdom.

The governor’s office says he will be joined by Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases.

The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be seen here:

Many countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, as their governments analyze test results and try to find ways to protect their populations and hospital systems.

Britain imposed strict new lockdown measures Saturday night because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new strain there. A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the virus variant, and another strain considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa.

Reports from Britain and South Africa are causing alarm, but virus experts say it’s unclear whether the strains pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.

Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year.

New variants, or strains, of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been seen almost since it was first detected in China nearly a year ago.

Closer to home, Canada is among the countries banning or limiting some flights from the U.K. to try to limit any spread.

Locally, KAPP-KVEW spoke with representatives from the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco about travel trends during the pandemic and what officials want people to stop doing at the airport. You can watch our report on that plus a recap of Gov. Inslee’s news conference this evening on KAPP-KVEW Local News starting at 5 p.m.

