President Trump comments on election from White House

WASHINGTON — President Trump renewed on Thursday his claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him.

The president spoke from the White House briefing room, unleashing harsh criticism of pre-election polling that showed him trailing Democrat Joe Biden and claiming that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt.

President Trump did not back up his claim with any details or evidence. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

The president also renewed his criticism of widespread use of mail-in balloting in the pandemic.

The ballot-counting process across the country has been running smoothly, and the count is ongoing in several battleground states.