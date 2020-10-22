LIVE AT 5: The final 2020 presidential debate

Matt Van Slyke

Following a wild debate last month, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face each other again Thursday for the last time before the Nov. 3 General Election.

Live TV coverage on KAPP-KVEW begins at 5 p.m. PST and will be streamed live here:

There were many interruptions during the first debate, mostly from the president, as the two talked over each other. At one point, Biden told the president to “shut up.”

The second planned debate never happened; President Trump refused to participate virtually after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Instead, each candidate held town halls: Biden with ABC News and President Trump with NBC News.

During tonight’s debate, Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while the other delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. There will also be an open discussion portion of the debate with no mute buttons.

