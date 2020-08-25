Local activists rally at state capital for hazard pay for farmers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over the weekend multiple activist rallied at the state capital for more protections and hazard pay for farm workers.

This is the 9th stop for Tri-Cities local Bryan Vazquez. Vazquez and his fellow activists have been talking to elected officials all around the state in an effort to gain support and spread awareness of the challenges agricultural workers face each day.

“Agricultural workers are the back bone of this county and we are being treated as disposable people,” said Vazquez.

On August 19, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation requiring agricultural employers to regularly test their workforce for COVID-19, when health officials identify an outbreak that passes certain thresholds.

The governor previously issued other health requirements making sure employers provide employees masks and nearby hand washing stations.

In addition to that, two funds have been made available to help workers during the pandemic: the Immigrant Relief Fund and the Food Production Paid Leave Program.

The Immigrant Relief Fund will provide $40 million to assist Washington residents who are unable to access federal stimulus programs due to their immigration status and the Food Production Paid Leave Program will provide $3 million of financial resources to certain food production workers who remain home when ill.

Bryan Vazquez says he and his parents were farmers and that these things are temporary fixes to a larger issue.

He says a letter for the governor is being drafted by members of the Wenatchee City Council. In it, are a list of demands including hazard pay for farmers.

“They deserve the hazard pay and if they don’t do it who else is going to do it,” said Vazquez

Kene Christensen,a third-generation farmer from Royal City, says, “It’s expensive to run a farm, employers often go into debt to stay relevant and the market dictates the price of crops.”

He says our area has such an abundance of food, he make more money exporting it out of the United States. Domestic prices of food, he claims, are the worst and people are not buying as much as they used to.

“Our margins are so slim on most agricultural commodities that we can’t get even pay what we’d like to pay somebody, just because that’s not the reality we live in,” said Christensen.

More information on what Governor Inslee is doing for farm workers can be found here.