Local artist helps breast cancer survivors one tattoo at a time

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Although the end of October and Breast Cancer Awareness month is near, one local tattoo artist is trying to help survivors.

Elizabeth Tapia is a permanent makeup and medical tattoo artist in Pasco, specializing in 3D areola restoration tattooing for women and men.

“I feel blessed that I’m able to provide for them,” Tapia said. “They’ve already been through a lot so I’m able to see their reaction and help put back the pieces that have been missing.”

One of her clients, Jamie Fast, received the procedure Tuesday morning.

Fast said the tattoo was one more step toward recovery.

“When I look in the mirror, all I see are my scars. I’m hoping with the areola tattooing that it might make me feel better about the scars I have and not make me focus on them so much,” Fast said.

Tapia said the procedure can take about two hours and can cost up to $800 for the initial tattooing.

For Fast, it’s worth it.

“Anything that you can do to make yourself feel better especially after going through something like that is what you should do,” Fast said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women.

