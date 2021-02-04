Local bike shop to host donation drop-off event

KENNEWICK, Wash — If you have any old bikes or equipment, this weekend is your chance to get rid of them while donating to a good cause.

Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop in historic downtown Kennewick is hosting a donation drop-off event Saturday, Feb. 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’re asking for all kinds of bike-related items, including new and used bikes, lights, toolkits and other working parts.

Maggie Shearer, the president of the board of directors, said the donations will go to the shop’s programs that give opportunities to people who might not otherwise get the chance.

“Volunteers will refurbish everything to make them safe to use and ride,” Shearer said.

Shearer said over the past year the shop took a financial hit due to the pandemic.

“Our annual budget is almost 50-percent funded by our bike sales historically,” Shearer said. “But since March, the shop was closed and we’re still by appointment only. That means that the number of bikes sold is hugely reduced and our income stream is about a third of what it typically is.”

To help follow COVID-19 safety regulations, the shop is asking anyone that’s donating to preregister for the event here.

A full list of what equipment they need can be found on their Facebook.

If you don’t have any bikes or parts, you can still donate to the shop here.

