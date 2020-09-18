Local boutique asking for donations to help Okanogan Fire victims

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

A local store in Pasco is working to help gather donations to help victims of the Okanogan fire.

Crystal Torres, who owns Mi Gusto Es Boutique, said seeing the ashy aftermath was “devastating.”

“There are people in tents on both sides of the road sleeping in the cold, who have nothing,” Torres said. “One day they have everything, the next day everything is burned.”

These sights are what inspired Torres to start a donation drop-off.

“Growing up, we were poor so it makes me feel good knowing that somebody’s out there that needs help and we are able to lend them a hand,” Torres said.

Organizers are accepting canned foods, water, toiletries, blankets, gently used clothing, and even pet food, but anything will help.

Torres and a group of volunteers headed up to Okanogan early last Sunday but plan to go weekly “as long as there are donations given.”

Me Gusto Es Boutique is located at 122 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301, or you can reach the organizer on Facebook.