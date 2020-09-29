Local business aims to “paint it forward”

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Do you know someone who is a local hero? A family in need? Or just an overall awesome person?

Smile-A-Mile Painting in Kennewick is doing its third annual Smile Affect project, where community members can nominate any deserving Tri-Cities resident to win a free full-exterior paint job.

According to their site, “the Smile Affect project is more than a single event. It’s a movement to make people smile.”

Jason Zook, the owner of the business, said his favorite part is working with his team and being able to give back to the community.

“We would like to paint everybody’s house, but this is a way we can actually make a difference in one’s life,” Zook said.

If you want to nominate someone, call Smile-A-Mile at 509-987-4774 by October 16th for more information.