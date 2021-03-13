Local business excited for Phase Three, local leader is frustrated with governor’s office

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – After weeks of waiting, Governor Jay Inslee finally released a Phase Three Reopening Plan for Washington.

Come March 22nd, the entire state will move into Phase Three which allows for 50 percent occupancy at businesses and outdoor events limited to 400 people.

The news of the new phase is especially exciting for businesses like Castle Event Catering in Richland, which also runs an event venue.

“We’ve really just had to adapt and pivot,” Leeann Hall, the Events Designer said.

Hall explained throughout the pandemic, they’ve worked to offer what they can like pre-made meals for pickup.

“Pick up events, drive through events, we’ve had corporate events where they just kind of do our fresh express pickup,” she said.

But, with Phase Three allowing for more people at events and weddings, Hall said they’re happy to pivot once again.

READ MORE: The details on Governor Inslee’s reopening plan

“I can’t describe it, it’s just, it’s such a good feeling to know that we’re kind of like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

When KAPP KVEW, asked Mayor Ryan Lukson how he felt about Inslee’s announcement, Lukson said he’s glad the state is moving forward, but he’s frustrated with the process.

“The complete lack of collaboration with the governor’s office and staff throughout the last year has been very, very frustrating for Richland and I know for our other communities,” he said.

Mayor Lukson said he and many local leaders have tried to be a part of the reopening conversation but to no response from the governor’s office.

Now, he’s calling upon state legislature to take action.

“The system was not designed for one person to decide for an entire state, what we do and until his emergency powers are curbed by the legislature this is where we’re gonna be,” Lukson said.

The mayor hopes he and others will have input on the future of reopening and, Governor Inslee will follow President Biden’s wish to have a normal summer.

“Hoping that Fourth of July will be a real Independence Day for our country, so I’m exited for that, and I’m hopeful for that,” he added.

Mayor Lukson urged the importance of still staying safe as places reopen, like using masks, social distancing and hand washing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.