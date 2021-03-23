Local businesses react to moving into Phase 3

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The state of Washington moved to Phase 3 of reopening Monday, which allowed many businesses to increase their capacity.

Delia McEntire, Regional Manager of Planet Fitness’ in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, told KAPP-KVEW that the change to 50% capacity was immediately noticeable.

McEntire says that the clubs usually have the most clients around 8:00 a.m., but Monday was different.

“At 10:30 this morning it almost seemed as if that busy peak just stayed the same,” said McEntire.

Planet Fitness will now be able to take down several “Social Fitnessing” signs throughout their locations to allow more clients to use treadmills.

McEntire told KAPP-KVEW that she doesn’t anticipate that people will have to wait for crowds to subside before working out.

“I think they’re going to be excited that when they want to come to the gym, they can just come to the gym like they used to, and they don’t have to wait,” said McEntire.

Phase 3 allow restaurants to increase capacity indoors to 50% as well.

Owner of Proof and Power Up Arcade, Michael Miller, told KAPP-KVEW they’ve had to get creative with spacing out their tables, but they’re excited for the increase in business.

“We’ve definitely seen more people excited and eager to get out,” said Miller.

Miller told KAPP-KVEW that it was an extremely difficult year for Power Up, but moving into Phase 3 is encouraging.

“The entertainment aspect wasn’t available to us for most of the year,” said Miller. “There was no food option and no revenue for a year plus.”

Miller says he appreciates the support this past year, and asks the community to continue to support local businesses.

