Local church holds free pumpkin patch event for the community

Halloween is right around the corner and the Living Room Church in Kennewick is helping the Tri-Cities get ready one free pumpkin at a time.

The church held a community pumpkin patch inviting anyone to attend.

Families got to decorate and take home their pumpkin of choice.

Ashley Dawson, the elementary coordinator at Living Room Church, said she looked forward to this event.

“We just wanted to be able to do something for the community,” Dawson said. “Right now is a really tough time for everybody and it’s just our way to love and support everyone around us.”

For 11-year-old Zander, his favorite part was getting to help others.

“Some people, they can’t get a pumpkin in other places because maybe they’re sold out, or maybe they can’t travel that far so I just like to put a smile on people’s faces.”

10-year-old Jayden said she loved getting a chance to see her friends.

“I like seeing all my friends here and I like pumpkins so I love looking at all the pumpkins and all the shapes and sizes.”

Dawson added that events like these help include everyone in the Tri-Cities.

“Financially it’s hard for some people and so for them to just get a free pumpkin and get a couple of smiles… I think it’s a great opportunity,” Dawson said.

An organizer for the event said there were around 400 to choose from, so if you missed out Saturday, the patch will be open Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

