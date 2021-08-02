Local church to host upcoming bicycle giveaway for kids

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Here’s your chance to win some new wheels!

Grace Generation Church is hosting a bicycle giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 7 to benefit children in need.

Kids who want a bike will receive a free raffle ticket to be entered in a drawing. The first ticket drawn will have the first pick and so on.

There are over 50 bikes to be given away with sizes starting at small with training wheels and going up to large enough to fit a high schooler, a news release said.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and the raffle drawing will start at noon. There will also be a bouncy house and free hot dogs, chips, sodas, and sno-cones.

50 volunteers with GGC, Incarceration to Inspiration, Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop, and Pedalworks spent hours on July 31 repairing and reconditioning the bikes to put them into proper condition for the event.

Grace Generation Church is located at 5601 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

