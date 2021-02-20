Local cinema employee is ‘excited and anxious’ to reopen

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Mamie Gale, the general manager, said she’s been ready for all of the customers.

“It has been such a long time. We are a little anxious about getting things right, but optimistic that our community will understand that we are doing our best even though we may be a little rusty,” Gale said.

“It might take a week to work out the kinks.”

To comply with all of the COVID-19 guidelines, Gale said they are following all of the regulations closely.

“We are doing our part to encourage social distancing so we have implemented an enhanced cleaning strategy to make sure our auditoriums are as safe as possible,” Gale said. “We require everyone to wear masks in public areas and at their seats unless eating or drinking.”

But there are still some limitations. Not all concession stand items will be for sale and the theater is prohibited to a 25% maximum capacity.

“Because of this, we recommend that people purchase their tickets online to guarantee they get a seat,” Gale said.

Currently, only the Southgate theater in Kennewick and the Queensgate theater in Richland are open. The Pasco theater will reopen when they “can open at a greater capacity and figure out the best cleaning methods for our seats there,” Gale said.

More movie theaters are also set to reopen soon. You can find a list here

