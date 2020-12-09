Local coffee roaster’s new blend benefits Yakima Union Gospel Mission, La Casa Hogar

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Basalt Roasters has launched a new coffee blend dedicated to helping those most in need during the holiday season.

“It’s a broad attempt to make a little bit of positive change to make Yakima a stronger community,” said Adam Wilson, co-owner of Basalt Roasters.

Thirty percent of the proceeds from the roaster’s “Steadfast Benefit Blend” will be donated to local organizations making a difference: 15 percent to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission and 15 percent to La Casa Hogar.

Wilson said while the small business has been struggling during the pandemic, they still wanted to find a way to make an impact on the community. He said Basalt Roasters was able to get a special deal from their producing partner, Anny Ruth Courson at Finca Loma La Gloria, which enabled them to donate much of the proceeds.

The Steadfast Benefit Blend can be purchased online at basaltroasters.com or in-person at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. in Yakima. It’s also available for purchase at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s two thrift stores: YUGM Thrift at 2011 W. Lincoln Ave. and The Olde Lighthouse Shoppe at 15 S. Front St.

