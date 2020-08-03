Local couple ties the knot with Tri-City Americans theme

Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two locals tied the knot this weekend with a special theme: The Tri-City Americans.

Joel and Caitlin Cabrales have been big fans of the ice hockey team for years and have spent many date nights cheering them on at the Toyota Center.

As you can see in the pictures, they were even wearing their Tri-City Americans jerseys on their wedding day this Saturday.

The pair met around 2016 while working at Energy Northwest.

A big congrats to the happy couple!

