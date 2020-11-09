Local COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000 mark

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local coronavirus cases spiked this weekend according to health officials, bringing the total number of cases between the two counties to 11,107.

BFHD reported a three-day total of 241 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 110 new cases in Franklin County.

The total number of deaths remains at 191 with no new deaths to report.

Benton County is almost to 6,000 total cases.

